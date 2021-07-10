A detailed approach will help you excel. Taking the extra time to get things done or get what you want will pay off. Think big and be prepared to do things differently; you will attract significant interest this year. A unique spin on an old idea will lead to something new and exciting.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A creative pastime will spark your imagination. Don't let anyone discourage you from following a path that excites you or makes you feel happy. Take a free-spirited approach to life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Trust in what you know and how you want to proceed. Now is not the time to follow someone's lead. Listen to your heart and don't stop until you reach your goal. Change only what's necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Test an offer before you take the plunge. A couple of changes will make a difference. Refuse to let anyone make decisions for you. Avoid a health risk.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Put some backbone into whatever you decide to do today, and you will feel good about what you accomplish. Refuse to let your emotions override what's essential. Choose passion over confrontation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be open to new ideas and concepts, and you'll discover the best way to get things done. Home improvements may be overwhelming, but in the end, they will help ease stress and point you in a positive direction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take charge of your life and health. Refuse to jeopardize your physical or emotional well-being for the sake of a good time. Listen to reason and stick to the rules. Discipline will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change will be enlightening. Refuse to miss out because someone puts unrealistic demands on you. Handle a financial discrepancy openly. Don't waste time stewing over something that needs immediate attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- An open mind will lead to new beginnings. Be prepared to put everything you've got into something you want to do. What you achieve today will help guide you to a better future.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Check the ins and outs of whatever situation you face. Someone will have a hidden agenda that contradicts your beliefs. Follow your heart and do your own thing. Make adjustments that suit you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention to the way you look, what you do and say, and how you treat others. Taking an interest in what others do will lead to interesting conversations and helpful knowledge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stop worrying about things you cannot change; start working toward making your life better. Discussions with a friend, relative or loved one will offer insight into new possibilities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stick to what you know. Use charm to convince others to give you a chance. A grand plan will be challenging to turn down. A joint venture can change your life. Get what you want in writing.