Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Look for the good in everything and everyone. A positive attitude will encourage others to see life through your eyes. Refuse to give in to negativity. Put an end to bad habits, disruptive relationships and situations that stifle personal growth and happiness. Make peace and love your priorities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look for the positive in whatever situation you face. Put your time and energy where it counts. Establish what you want to achieve and set your priorities wisely.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Go over any changes you want to make with an eye toward expense. Sticking to a tight budget will put your mind at ease and streamline matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't give in to manipulative people. Spend less time bickering and more time engaging in competitive pursuits. Keeping busy will help you avoid letting others take advantage of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Your secretive nature will pay off. Make plans with a loved one and focus on romance and lifestyle changes you want to make. A physical improvement will boost your confidence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll face opposition if you are too vocal about your likes and dislikes. Don't expect someone to play fair or give you an honest opinion. Stick close to home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Discuss the changes you want to make, the cost involved and the help you will need. The response you receive will encourage you to get moving.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Check personal papers, and update any documents that are about to lapse. Putting your finances in order will give you a better understanding of how best to spend and save your money.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pay more attention to your health, appearance, family and friends. A change of attitude regarding work will encourage better relationships with the people who mean the most to you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotions will take control, and your temper will flare up if you jump to conclusions. Take a moment to think matters through before you say or do something you'll regret.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get involved in a project that moves you. Romance is on the rise, and discussing plans with a loved one will lead to a positive change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Set your sights on self-improvement projects. Do something physical; it will pump you up and help you make lifestyle improvements.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use discretion when discussing personal matters. Listen attentively to what others have to contribute. You'll be offered information that can help you make a wise decision.

