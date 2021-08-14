Put more thought into any changes you want to make this year. Letting your emotions take charge will lead to mistakes that can disrupt your home environment. Focus on meaningful relationships, physical fitness and health. Refuse to let indulgent behavior or over-the-top friends lead you down the wrong path.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Listen carefully. Recognize when someone is exaggerating or promising the impossible. Refuse to let your emotions take control or cause you to neglect your responsibilities. Don't take on too much.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll navigate your way through life with ease. Put force behind your words, and follow through with your plans. Love is on the rise, and physical awareness will make you irresistible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make plans to do something that brings out the best in you. A healthy challenge will encourage you to make a positive change. Step into the limelight and show everyone what you can do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Sharing your feelings will affect the dynamics of a relationship. Procrastinating or doing nothing to improve your life will leave you in a no-win situation. Find out where you stand.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Listen and learn before you make a change. It's important to understand what's possible before you reveal your next move. Take the time to prepare sufficiently.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Holding back your feelings won't solve problems. Step up and say what's on your mind, and good things will transpire. Commitment and trust will be necessary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep emotions in check to avoid a scene. Indulgent behavior will stand between you and success. Look at the big picture, and mull over how to make the most of your day.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll get help if you ask. Pay attention to loved ones, and it will bring you closer together. A kind gesture, a little romance or a compliment will set the mood.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You may want to get the approval of a loved one before you say yes to something or someone. A last-minute change will allow you the opportunity to pursue something meaningful. Share your feelings.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll be jumpy when it comes to emotional matters. Stay calm. Be rational and willing to participate in an open discussion. Confidential issues are apparent. Don't jump the gun.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Verify all information you receive. Taking a professional or personal chance will leave you in a difficult position. Avoid mental, physical or financial risk.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't stop halfway. You've got more going for you than you realize. Put on your thinking cap, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you turn a negative into a positive.