Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Set your expectations high, and don't give up until you reach your goal. A positive change is heading your way, and you'll have plenty of opportunities as the new year unfolds. A chance to enhance your skills, knowledge and relationships with like-minded people will encourage you to branch out and see what life has to offer.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take on new projects and clear space that will make it possible to turn something you desire into a reality. Leave nothing to chance. Figure out what needs to be done and do it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Aim to create a safe and happy environment conducive to good health, fitness and financial stability. Times are changing, and it's essential to secure your position and future.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't convince yourself of something without verifying the facts. Be smart regarding an offer that sounds too good to be true. A creative outlet will ease stress. A change is coming.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do something that lifts your spirit. A positive change will take work, but in the end, it will be worthwhile. A gift you receive will ease financial stress. Make romance a priority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change of scenery will pique your interest regarding something you want to pursue. Whether you travel physically or digitally, the result will lead you in a positive direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Engage in something that encourages you to use your skills in new and exciting ways. Touch base with someone who shares your interests. Nurture important relationships and make improvements.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay more attention to the people you love. Make plans that will bring you all closer. Family fun will help put the past to rest and encourage you to engage in projects that everyone enjoys.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't take anyone or anything for granted. Be observant, consider your options and do what is safe and best for you. Refuse to let your ego get in the way of common sense.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Step up and take charge. Do whatever it takes to maintain stability. Don't let someone's uncertainty or confusion affect your feelings or plans. Put your health and emotional well-being first.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Above all, do your best to keep the peace. Don't argue with someone who is stubborn and will never see things your way. Make a positive change at home. Do what you do best.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A lively and entertaining discussion will offer information and insight into a unique way to give your financial situation a boost. A creative idea will improve your living space.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Misinformation will lead to assumptions. Get your facts straight before you share anything. Put more time and effort into personal gains, self-improvement, and physical and emotional well-being.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!