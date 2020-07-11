Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Choose a mellow approach to life and whatever comes your way. Don't get wrapped up in melodrama or situations that will test your patience. Keep a clear head and remain focused on the people and projects that bring you the most joy. Your happiness depends on you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Think outside the box. When someone does something you don't like or agree with, choose to put your energy into something you enjoy doing, not into a pointless debate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do something physical. Go for a hike with someone special or give your time to a worthy cause, and you'll be inspired to pay it forward more often.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't lose sight of what you want because someone is using emotional tactics to push you in a direction that doesn't appeal to your needs or desires. Learn to say no.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't get angry; get moving. Push yourself to do something conducive to improving your health, appearance and emotional state. Make interesting plans with someone who appreciates you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change will improve your frame of mind. Take a walk in the wilderness and discover more about nature and the environment to inspire your creativity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't leave anything to chance. Gravitate toward people you know well and trust. Don't be fooled by a persuasive sales pitch or someone spreading false information. Romance is favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pay attention to the people who are closest to you. Make suggestions that will help you find more activities you can share and projects you can do together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Use your imagination to come up with ideas that will change the way you earn your living or handle your money. A creative outlet will motivate you to make healthy adjustments.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider your options before you alter your lifestyle. Don't expect everyone to like the choices you make. Have everything in place before you share your intentions.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make a lifestyle change or revamp your look to suit the image you want to project. Personal growth, passion and better health are favored. Head in the direction that you prefer.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you let your mind wander, you'll develop a plan to improve an essential relationship with a friend, relative or co-worker. Getting along will result in more significant opportunities or a brand-new start.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you put some muscle behind a project you want to complete, you'll be happy with the results. A physical challenge will boost your confidence and encourage better health.

