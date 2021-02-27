You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

It's up to you to push for what you want. Call on people you know you can count on, and you'll get the help you need to reach your objective this year. There is a time and place for everything, and knowing when to make your move will be crucial.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Call on your resources, and help will come your way. Your accomplishments will make your life more efficient and less stressful. A promise you make will be taken seriously. Romance is encouraged.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Size up your situation, and make changes that fit your budget. Someone you know you can rely on will offer an exciting solution. Weigh the pros and cons, and get on with your plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Fix up your place, but don't go over budget. A better space to work or to entertain will give you something to look forward to when it's safe to mingle. Love is in the stars.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Think twice before you share your feelings. Someone will be eager to distort your words and cause a ruckus between you and a loved one. When in doubt, go directly to the source.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use your skills creatively to make a difference. The changes you bring about will be impressive. Make a gesture that will bring you closer to a loved one. Fix up your residence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't be too quick to make a change. Bide your time and consider the consequences of your actions. Look for an amicable way to move a partnership forward. Be willing to compromise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stop waiting for something to happen or to come to you and start putting your plans in motion. It's up to you to take action if you want to get something done. Broaden your horizons.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider the changes you want to make and the most affordable way to get things done without going broke. Focus on what's essential, and do your best to finish what you start.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't be afraid to lean on someone offering sound advice. You have more options than you realize, and with a little help from someone offering intuitive input, good options will unfold.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't share personal information, passwords or possessions. Trust in yourself, your experience and what you know is factual. Walk away from temptation and bad influences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Relax and enjoy life and what you have worked so hard to achieve. Spend time with people who brighten your life and bring you joy. A romantic gesture will be welcome, and a joint venture is promising.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't limit what you can do or take on more than you can handle. How you choose to spend your time and whom you associate with will determine how easy or difficult it will be to get things done.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Gerald (Jerry) Eckert

Gerald (Jerry) Eckert passed away peacefully from kidney failure at his home in Canyon Country, California surrounded by his sons and grandchi…

Obituaries

Caskell Sauls

Caskell Sauls, 83, resident of Clovis, CA passed away Saturday January 2, 2021 after suffering from a lung illness. He was born February 9, 19…

Obituaries

Marinette Sauls

Marinette Sauls, 85, resident of Clovis, CA passed away Saturday January 23, 2021. She was born December 21, 1935 in Laon, France and was a fo…

Mark D. Swartz
Obituaries

Mark D. Swartz

Mark D. Swartz, of Lompoc, California passed away on Saturday January 30, 2021, at the age of 59 due to Covid-19 complications. He took his la…

Randy Lewis Adkins
Obituaries

Randy Lewis Adkins

Randy was the son of Fred D. Adkins and Betty J. Adkins. He was born on January 31, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri. Randy moved to Lompoc, Calif…

Ricky Velazquez
Obituaries

Ricky Velazquez

Ricky Velazquez, 47, of Lompoc passed away on February 4th, 2021. Ricky was born on February 15th to Ramon Sr. and Maria Velazquez. He was Liv…

Kristine Jean Gastellum
Obituaries

Kristine Jean Gastellum

Kristine Jean Gastellum passed away suddenly the evening of February 3rd, 2021, at Marian Regional Medical Center. Always and forever the fier…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News