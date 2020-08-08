You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Observe others, and make safe decisions regarding your health, finances and personal life. A wrong move will set you back a long way, making it crucial that you don't make impulsive decisions or let someone act on your behalf. Let your intuition and your conscience be your guide.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Find an outlet that encourages fitness. A mental or physical competition will lift your spirits and give you the boost you need to make a personal adjustment. Romance is favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Learn from experience, and you'll recognize who you can rely on. A move will remind you of the pastimes and people who make you happy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Distance yourself from those putting demands on you. Share your feelings and intentions with someone who makes your heart skip a beat. Avoid impulsive expenditures and premature moves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make sure you choose words that express precisely what you mean or how you feel. You may desire change, but before you jump from one thing to another, find out exactly what's entailed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Plan the changes you want to make, set a budget and stick to it. An impulsive purchase will lead to unnecessary worry. Moderation, discipline and well-thought-out plans will lead to success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A lifestyle change isn't likely to sit well with those you live with or near. Get approval before you start a new project.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider your options and how you can mix work with pleasure and come out on top. Make decisions and adjustments based on your needs. Someone's motives will not be genuine.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Aim to please, but not at the expense of losing sight of your goals. Someone will ask for too much or try to coerce you into something you shouldn't do. Be on guard.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Concentrate on what matters to you, and make a point to gather information that can help you make the necessary adjustments to protect you from costly setbacks.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Once you have everything in place, you can show off what you've accomplished. A personal adjustment will give you the confidence to enforce additional change. One step at a time will lead to success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your quick wit and insight into something that interests you will encourage others to jump on board and support your efforts. Follow the rules and regulations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you try to control situations, you'll end up arguing instead of getting things done. Go it alone; a joint venture will limit what you can accomplish.

