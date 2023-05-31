Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: My family loves sausage patties on Sunday morning when we are all gathered together around the breakfast table. Unfortunately, I hated making them because the sausage stuck to my hands and that greasy fat was so difficult to get off. Then I tried wetting my hands with water before I started and discovered that the fat did not cling to my skin. Between each sausage patty, I wet my hands with water, and it makes washing my hands afterward so much easier! -- Kathy G., Bayonne, New Jersey

I'M FRIED!

Dear Heloise: I like quick and easy to prepare dishes because I'm not a great cook. In fact, after a day of working at my job, I'm usually too "fried" to cook anything fancy. My little brood of one husband and four very young children need to eat. One dish you have the recipe for was called Baked Italian Chicken, and it was delicious and so simple to make. Would you reprint that recipe for a tired working mom, pretty please? -- Susan C., Lahaina, Hawaii

