052622 Savie Health

Savie Health, a free, walk-in health clinic for uninsured adults, officially opened to the public on June 17 at 1111 E. Ocean Ave. in downtown Lompoc.

 Contributed

Savie Health free clinic in Lompoc, a new clinic benefiting individuals without health insurance, will be hosting its inaugural Holiday Hope Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 N. H St., in Lompoc.

The event will take place from 12 to 1:30 p.m., and an RSVP is required to attend.

The luncheon will feature a Mexican buffet and giveaways helping to raise funds for the clinic to expand its reach and services offered to the community.

 

