Savie Health free clinic in Lompoc, a new clinic benefiting individuals without health insurance, will be hosting its inaugural Holiday Hope Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 N. H St., in Lompoc.
The event will take place from 12 to 1:30 p.m., and an RSVP is required to attend.
The luncheon will feature a Mexican buffet and giveaways helping to raise funds for the clinic to expand its reach and services offered to the community.
The event is free to attend, but an ask to donate will be made, during which guests may choose to contribute, an event spokeswoman said.
Savie Health free clinic founder and LVMC medical director Dr. Ahmad Nooristani will speak about his vision in opening the health clinic, and present to guests "Five Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Well-Being."
For more information about sponsoring the event, becoming a table captain, or attending the event, contact Savie Health’s Executive Director Eryn Shugart at eryn.shugart@saviehealth.org