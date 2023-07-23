071823 Melinda Cabrera mug

Melinda Cabrera has been named president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. She will begin serving in her new role on Aug. 14.

 Contributed

Melinda Cabrera has been named president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, succeeding Dr. Mary Dwyer who served as interim president and chief executive officer since Jan. 1.

Cabrera will begin serving in her new role on Aug. 14.

Cabrera, as vice president of United Way of Santa Barbara County, is credited for helping spearhead United Way's robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included emergency funding to some 8,800 local individuals and families.

 Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0