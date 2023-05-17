Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: I have thrown out five pizza cutters because they are either broken or too dull to cut a mushroom. Then, my sister-in-law told me to try a pair of sturdy kitchen scissors to cut pizza, and it turned out they work! I've been doing this for over a year now, and the scissors work every time! -- Joan R., Canonsburg, Pennsylvania

Joan, that is an old Heloise trick, and I love it. Instead of a hassle with the pizza cutter, I started using a pair of kitchen scissors and never looked back. It's annoying to fight with your food, so any time there's a better or easier way to do something, go for it! -- Heloise

