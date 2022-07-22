Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I've been manicuring fingernails for nearly 20 years, and I have probably seen everything imaginable that you can do to your fingernails. So many women bite their nails or cuticles, and they need to stop. As we age, many women have brittle nails that peel or break, so here are some hints to help keep your nails healthy:

-- First, keep your fingers out of your mouth. Don't bite your nails. You're spreading bacteria all over your fingers and transferring all kinds of dirt and germs to your body.

-- Moisturize your nails and cuticle area. Petroleum jelly at night with cotton gloves helps keep your nails healthy.

