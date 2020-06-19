SMVHS Pets of the Week: Chumlee, Ardys

SMVHS Pets of the Week: Chumlee, Ardys

Chumlee is a quiet, reserved little fellow, who needs some time to build his trust with you. After learning you are kind and trustworthy, he’s happy to give you little headbutts of love and curl next to you. He’ll be best with someone who wants to spend some time helping a cat acclimate to a whole new environment and understands that can take some time. Best with a family with older children. I am 3-years-old and bonded to Ardys. 

Ardys is a very shy kitty who just needs a little bit of time to warm up. Once she does, she is a sweet and affectionate girl who will happily purr (and drool!) while you pet her. It is so rewarding to earn the trust and love of this lovely kitty. I am 6-years-old and bonded to Chumlee.

All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.

