The Santa Barbara Zoo will host its annual Snow Leopard Festival on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when kids can enjoy sledding in 80 tons of snow while zoo animals like Kisa the snow leopard play in their own snow as enrichment.
The snow play area is open to children 12 and under with supervision from parents/guardians. Sledding is for children ages 4-12 only. No adult sledding.
Sleds are provided and no personal sleds are permitted.
Regular admission or zoo membership is required for entry. An additional fee for sledding and snow play is $10 per pass, or $8 per pass per zoo members.
Early admission at 9 a.m. is available to zoo members only.
Event sponsors this year are Bella Vista Designs, Inc., Delta Welding and Fabrication, Giffin & Crane General Contractors, LLC, Michael Hogan, MD and Rosalind Warner, MD, Hutton Parker Foundation, the Krainer Family, and the Muller Family.
For more event information, call 805-962-5339 or visit www.sbzoo.org.