Solvang authors mark 97th anniversary of Honda Point disaster with Sept. 8 book launch

While waiting for her burger at Jalama Beach Grill in Lompoc, Therese Vannier came upon a collection of black and white images and historical news clippings of the Sept. 8, 1923, Honda Point disaster displayed on the restaurant's walls.

The tragic incident, which claimed the lives of 23 sailors, stuck with her.

Twenty years later, Vannier and friend Michael Corbin Ray — both Solvang-based writers — are set to launch their co-authored novel "Dead Reckoning" on Sept. 8, marking the 97th anniversary of the Honda Point disaster that represents the largest peacetime loss of U.S. Navy ships.

"Dead Reckoning" is a fictional story based around the tragic sea event, which saw seven destroyers run aground at Honda Point, a few miles from the northern side of the Santa Barbara Channel off Point Arguello. It backtracks history, highlighting both real and fictional officers and civilians prior to and in the aftermath of the disaster.

The story follows the daily lives of a group of low-ranking enlisted sailors on shore leave in San Francisco during the Prohibition-era, and later, aboard the flagship USS Delphy headed south for San Diego, which would eventually meet with disaster alongside six other destroyer ships.