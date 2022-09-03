A special Lego-building event has been added to Solvang's 85th annual Danish Days festivities in September, stacking the tradition with some friendly competition. 

The heralded Lego — a product founded in 1932 by Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen — will take center stage as three of California’s top builders compete against each other to construct a unique version of a Hans Christian Andersen fairytale during the two-day featured event slated for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.

