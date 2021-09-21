Solvang Festival Theater 2.jpg

A rendering of the renovated Solvang Festival Theater shows the theater's new rear wall that includes cantilevered and acoustically engineered paneling to enhance sound.

 PCPA Theater, Contributed

The Solvang Festival Theater is officially under construction after Theaterfest board members smashed into the theater wall with sledgehammers during a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 13. 

Community members watched as board chair Chris Nielsen and vice chair Ann Foxworthy Lewellen donned hardhats and smiles and took turns swinging their sledgehammers at the 47-year-old theater wall to officially kick-off nine months of active renovations in downtown Solvang.

Part of the theater’s $4.7 million rebuilding project plans include a complete replacement of the theater's rear wall, which will be increased in height by 8 feet. Cantilevered panels will be added to help deflect wind, capture more warmth and buffer external noise, and acoustically engineered paneling will be affixed to the new wall to enhance sound.

Solvang Festival Theater groundbreaking.jpg

Theaterfest board vice chair Ann Foxworthy Lewellen and board chair Chris Nielsen wear hardhats as they take turns swinging their sledgehammers at the 47-year-old theater wall to officially kick off nine months of active renovations.

In addition to the wall, nearby wood light poles will also come down as part of an effort to rebuild essential parts of the Solvang Festival Theater to better ensure a structurally sound and accessible facility with capacity for current technology that will improve the experience for audience members, artists and students.

To date, more than 80% of the TheaterFest's $4.7 million capital campaign funds for the project has been raised.

The project is slated to be completed by July 2022.

Solvang Theaterfest dedicates wall-sized mural to campaign donors

Solvang Theaterfest dedicates wall-sized mural to campaign donors

The mural was designed by local artists Suzi Matthies and Barbara Young as a gesture of appreciation to those donors who have supported the ongoing “Imagine – Building the Future” capital campaign. It will be on display at the theater until the groundbreaking in September.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

