The Solvang Festival Theater is officially under construction after Theaterfest board members smashed into the theater wall with sledgehammers during a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 13.

Community members watched as board chair Chris Nielsen and vice chair Ann Foxworthy Lewellen donned hardhats and smiles and took turns swinging their sledgehammers at the 47-year-old theater wall to officially kick-off nine months of active renovations in downtown Solvang.

Part of the theater’s $4.7 million rebuilding project plans include a complete replacement of the theater's rear wall, which will be increased in height by 8 feet. Cantilevered panels will be added to help deflect wind, capture more warmth and buffer external noise, and acoustically engineered paneling will be affixed to the new wall to enhance sound.

In addition to the wall, nearby wood light poles will also come down as part of an effort to rebuild essential parts of the Solvang Festival Theater to better ensure a structurally sound and accessible facility with capacity for current technology that will improve the experience for audience members, artists and students.

To date, more than 80% of the TheaterFest's $4.7 million capital campaign funds for the project has been raised.

The project is slated to be completed by July 2022.

