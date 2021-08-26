Supporters of the Solvang Festival Theater recently said farewell to the theater's aging wall by posting memories and wishes ahead of its demolition on Sept. 13.

According to Theaterfest Executive Director Scott Coe, Solvang Theaterfest Board members and community volunteers came up with the idea to adorn the wall with personalized decorative picture frames in anticipation of the 47-year-old theater's renovation.

Many supporters brought clippings from 1974 newspaper articles describing the opening of the theater, Coe said, while others used the event as an opportunity to affix photos of loved ones who played a part in the theater’s history or with whom they attended the theater in the past.

“It’s so very moving to read the comments and see the artwork that so many of our patrons have posted on the old wall,” said Ann Foxworthy Lewellen, vice chair of the Theaterfest board of directors and chair of the theater's “Imagine — Building the Future!” capital campaign.

“We are so excited about what the rebuilt theater will bring to our community,” she said.

Add to the wall Guests are invited to add their memories to the wall during the Sunday, Sept. 5, live performance of Santa Barbara’s Doublewide Kings, who will take the stage at the Solvang Theaterfest Patron Garden. For more information on the theater rebuilding project or to purchase tickets for the final concert before renovation, visit www.solvangfestivaltheater.org

Renovation plans include a complete replacement of the theater's rear wall, increasing its height by 8 feet and adding cantilevered panels to help deflect wind, capture more warmth and buffer external noise. Acoustically engineered paneling also will be added to the new wall to enhance sound.

In addition to the wall, nearby wood light poles will also come down as part of an effort to rebuild essential parts of the Solvang Festival Theater to better ensure a structurally sound and accessible facility with capacity for current technology that will improve the experience for audience members, artists and students.

To date, 80% of the TheaterFest's $4.7 million capital campaign funds to see the project through have been raised, Coe said.

The project is slated to be completed by July 2022.

