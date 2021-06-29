Santa Ynez Valley's annual Fourth of July parade will return to downtown Solvang at 11 a.m. Sunday, featuring decorative floats, bands, cantering horses, traditional Viking ships and rare automobiles.
The parade will file down a different route than years past due to the unavailability of State Route 246, according to parade chairman Steve Palmer of the Solvang Rotary Club.
"Instead, the parade will begin at Alisal Road and Oak Street, travel north to Copenhagen Drive, west on Copenhagen to Second Street, south on Second Street past the Solvang Festival Theatre, then east on Oak Street back to Alisal Road,” Palmer said. “There will be a convenient detour in town around the parade route, with road closures starting about 10 a.m."
Route 246, however, will remain open to through traffic, he noted.
Spectators are invited to celebrate the parade's running theme "God Bless America” that also will honor frontline workers "who continue to keep us safe," according to parade sponsors the Rotary Club of Solvang.
“We are preparing for a record crowd of enthusiastic Americans and visitors to see ‘the biggest small town parade in the Danish Capital of America,’” Palmer said.
Solvang Rotary Club President Art Kaslow expressed his excitement about this year's parade after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. He also encouraged parade attendees to support local while out enjoying the day.
“There will be bands and a Rotary food booth in Solvang Park for all to enjoy after the parade, to supplement our fine restaurants and shops being open,” Kaslow said.
Parade entrants are asked to meet for staging at 9 a.m. July 4 in the 300 block of Alisal Road, extending out to Alisal Mesa Road and Lot 72.
Parade entrants will be judged in front of The Copenhagen House at Copenhagen Drive and First Street, a parade spokesman said.
A panel of independent judges will select winners for awards in a number of categories.