The city of Solvang on Oct. 11 presented a proclamation of recognition to the Solvang Rotary Club for its fundraising efforts during Rotary International's annual PolioPlus campaign.

The award was issued ahead of the ninth annual World Polio Day, celebrated every year on Oct. 24 by Rotary clubs around the world as progress is being made to eradicate the debilitating disease.

Polio is a virus that spreads by person-to-person contact, typically through contaminated water. It can attack the nervous system, and in some instances leads to paralysis. Polio mainly affects children under the age of 5.

Partners in the eradication effort include Rotary, the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Rotary International, which is comprised of 1.3 million members in over 33,000 clubs in 172 countries, launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1985. Since 1988, 99.9% of polio cases worldwide have been reduced, according to reports.

For more information on how to help eradicate polio, go to endpolio.org

To learn how to get involved locally, visit the Rotary District 5240 website at rotarydistrict5240.org or the Solvang Rotary Club at solvangrotary.com.

