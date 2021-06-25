You never know where or when a real hidden treasure will be unearthed. Quite often, that treasure has gone unnoticed, right in plain view. And so it was with the small odd-shaped table, which sat in the Solvang Senior Center for years, moving from room to room while serving as a handy catch-all.

Over the years, hundreds of people passed by the table every week without giving it a second glance or noticing the beauty in its simple utilitarian form. But all of that changed when center board member Diane Olmsted decided to do some heavy-duty cleaning as the center was closed due to COVID.

As she was moving all furniture from the computer room, Olmsted noticed the little table hidden under a mound of membership flyers. Upon closer examination, she took note of a metal plaque on the underside of the table with the name of the manufacturer: Edward Wormley. An applied signed, green manufacturer’s label also confirmed it was an Edward Wormley piece.

With her curiosity piqued, she turned to the internet to find more information only to discover that sweet little treasure was a product of Edward Wormley (1907-1995) designed as a magazine table for Dunbar U.S.A.

Olmsted hoped the table would bring in a small sum to benefit the center, and was directed to Clars Auction Gallery in Oakland, California.

Upon contacting Clars, they mentioned that they held furniture auctions online and in person, and the table might find a buyer through a broader audience. Additionally, it was noted that the table might be worth between $800 and $1,200 in its current unrestored condition.

Almost one year later, the table was delivered to Clars in Oakland with a scheduled auction date of April 17.

On the given day, family, friends and members of the center watched online, waiting in anticipation until the Edward Wormley table came up before the auctioneer. Bidding started at $400 and slowly crept upward until the gavel finally fell with the top bid of $900.

But the story of a real hidden treasure doesn’t stop with the final sale. The proceeds will be contributed to the Solvang Senior Center Building Campaign Fund in an effort to help rebuild another hidden treasure: the Solvang Senior Center, located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

