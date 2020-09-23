Solvang Senior Center members enjoy monthly meal; executive director provides center update

Forty-five members of the Solvang Senior Center recently enjoyed a new twist on their traditional monthly Wednesday night dinner events, with an Italian-themed meal served through a curbside pickup.

Spearheaded by Sherry Musgrove, a generous group of community friends on Sept. 9, joined in to host a special evening under the stars, according to the center's executive director, Ellen Albertoni.

Dinner consisted of Musgrove's rich spaghetti sauce incorporated with ground beef donated by the Santa Barbara County CattleWomen. Mixed seasonal vegetables were supplied by various Santa Ynez Valley organic farmers and prepared by Anne Twigg. A Caesar salad, garlic bread and red wine rounded out the meal, according to Albertoni, who added that a heavenly tiramisu prepared by Michele Mancuso of Toscana was served for dessert.

With beaming smiles on their faces and many dressed in theme-of-the-night attire, diners were met in the center parking lot by jovial volunteers and Solvang Senior Center board members, Albertoni said. Meals were delivered to members in their cars while center photographer, Diane Olmsted, took photos to memorialize the evening.

With dinner in hand, folks took off to enjoy a delicious meal at home, in the park or wherever they decided to dine under the stars, Albertoni said.

+5 'We can't wait 10 years': Senior center sidesteps St. George development concept to pursue separate building plans Once the center's $2.5 million capital campaign hits its first financial benchmark — $1.5 million — the plan is to break ground on the project. So far they have raised $450,000.

The center also has been the recipient of lunch sponsored by Rio Vista Chevrolet and prepared by Frank Ostini and Hitching Post II staff members, as well as an "over-the-top" Hawaiian dinner night hosted by Sherry Musgrove. A fun summer picnic sponsored by longtime center friends, Atterdag Village, also was enjoyed by members, Albertoni said.