Solvang Festival Theater is set to welcome back patrons this summer after being closed to the public for more than a year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The seven-show "Jazz and Beyond" series will kick off June 20 with Cuban son group SitaraSon, according to Scott Coe, Solvang Theaterfest executive director.
The concert lineup also will bring a diverse mix of genres that include rock & roll, blues, jazzy chamber, roaring '20s and brassy funk.
Ultimate '80s band Molly Ringwald Project will perform Saturday, June 26, followed by Holy Crow Jazz Band on July 11, TrioKAIT on July 18 and Cattus Quartet on Aug. 8.
The Brass Brothers Show Band will take the stage on Aug. 22, and local rock & roll band TBone Ramblers will rock the garden on Aug. 14.
All concerts will be held at the theater's outdoor Patron Garden, with open seating on the patio underneath the trees.
Up-to-date COVID-19 restrictions will be in place during all summer performances, and the latest safety information will be posted on the Theaterfest’s website, Coe said.
Tickets are on sale now for all of the summer concerts at www.solvangfestivaltheater.org.