102522 Solvang Festival Theatre awarded

Solvang Theaterfest received the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission Leadership in Arts Award for its significant impact on arts and sciences in the region. From left, Ann Foxworthy-Lewellen, Theaterfest board vice chair and Capital Campaign chair; Scott Coe, Theaterfest executive director; Joan Hartmann, County Supervisor; and Denise De Bellefeuille, Theaterfest board chair.

 Contributed

Solvang Theaterfest recently accepted the Leadership in Arts Award from the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission after completing a $5.3 million renovation of the Solvang Festival Theater.

Theaterfest, which is the nonprofit that owns and operates the Festival Theater, broke ground on the rebuild project in September 2021 to enhance structural integrity, safety, technical design and universal accessibility of the nearly 50-year-old outdoor facility.

The theater reopened to the public in July.

 

