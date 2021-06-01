Two new pickleball courts at Solvang’s Hans Christian Andersen Park are open for public use seven months after construction began.
City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 27 to commemorate completion of the $30,000 project, which was partially funded by donations solicited by members of the pickleball community and $20,000 in city money.
The sport, which is considered to be a combination of badminton, table tennis and tennis, requires a paddle — either made of wood or a composite material — and a type of whiffle ball. It's played by two to four players on a court about one-third the size of a standard tennis court.
Hans Christian Andersen Park is located at 633 Chalk Hill Road in Solvang and is open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. until dusk.
