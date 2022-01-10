Hundreds of Christmas trees went up in flames Friday night during Solvang's annual
tree burn held at the empty field adjacent to Old Mission Santa Inés, officially closing out the town's monthlong Julefest celebration and ushering in a new year.
Hosted in partnership with the city of Solvang, Santa Barbara County firefighters turned out in numbers to corral the pile of burning trees which had been lit with flares, while simultaneously keeping spectators at a safe distance from the festive and fiery scene.
Prior to the scheduled tree burn, attendees were treated to live music, a flag ceremony led by Boy Scout troops No. 007 and No. 41, a fire safety demonstration and refreshments offered for sale.
The event, which had been canceled last year due to the pandemic, marked the town's 31st annual tree burn.
Photos: Solvang's Julefest ends with traditional Christmas tree burn at Old Mission Santa Inés
010722 Solvang tree burn 02.JPG
A Santa Barbara County firefighter throws a late-arriving Christmas tree onto the burn pile Friday night, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood, Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 01.JPG
Santa Barbara County firefighters use flares to light a Christmas tree Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood, Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 03.JPG
Spectators watch Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood, Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 04.JPG
Trek Miles, 7, shields his eyes with sunglasses as he watches Christmas trees burn Friday in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood, Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 05.JPG
A firework left in a pile of Christmas trees ignites Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 06.JPG
Spectators shield themselves from the heat as they watch Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 07.JPG
A spectator makes a video of Christmas trees burning Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 08.JPG
A spectator carries holiday lights as he watches Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 09.JPG
A Santa Barbara County firefighter use a flare to light a Christmas tree Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 10.JPG
Santa Barbara County firefighters use flares to light a Christmas tree Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 11.JPG
Santa Barbara County firefighters use flares to light a Christmas tree Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 12.JPG
A demonstration Christmas tree burns for spectator Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 13.JPG
Santa Barbara County firefighters use flares to light a pile of Christmas trees Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 14.JPG
Spectators watch Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 15.JPG
Spectators watch Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 16.JPG
A spectator carries holiday lights as he watches Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor
010722 Solvang tree burn 17.JPG
Spectators watch Christmas trees burn Friday night, ending Solvang’s Julefest celebration, in a field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.
Len Wood Contributor