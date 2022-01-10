Hundreds of Christmas trees went up in flames Friday night during Solvang's annual tree burn held at the empty field adjacent to Old Mission Santa Inés, officially closing out the town's monthlong Julefest celebration and ushering in a new year.

Hosted in partnership with the city of Solvang, Santa Barbara County firefighters turned out in numbers to corral the pile of burning trees which had been lit with flares, while simultaneously keeping spectators at a safe distance from the festive and fiery scene.

Prior to the scheduled tree burn, attendees were treated to live music, a flag ceremony led by Boy Scout troops No. 007 and No. 41, a fire safety demonstration and refreshments offered for sale.

The event, which had been canceled last year due to the pandemic, marked the town's 31st annual tree burn.

 

