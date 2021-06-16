Echoswitch SYV local band

Solvang Music in the Park has returned and will feature weekly family-friendly concerts from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the Solvang Park gazebo, located at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street.

Local hard rock band Echoswitch will kick off the concert series on June 23, featuring Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig as part of its lineup.

Livewire is slated to take the stage next on June 30.

The concert series concludes on Aug. 25 with classic rock 'n' roll dance band Low Down Dudes.

Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and family and friends. 

The mural was designed by local artists Suzi Matthies and Barbara Young as a gesture of appreciation to those donors who have supported the ongoing “Imagine – Building the Future” capital campaign. It will be on display at the theater until the groundbreaking in September.

