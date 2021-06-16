Solvang Music in the Park has returned and will feature weekly family-friendly concerts from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the Solvang Park gazebo, located at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street.

Local hard rock band Echoswitch will kick off the concert series on June 23, featuring Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig as part of its lineup.

Livewire is slated to take the stage next on June 30.

The concert series concludes on Aug. 25 with classic rock 'n' roll dance band Low Down Dudes.

Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and family and friends.

Solvang Music in the Park schedule June 23: Echoswitch, Charlie Uhrig and sons, hard rock June 30: Livewire, local rock party band July 7: Cuesta Ridge, lively country July 14: Sean Wiggins originals and covers: Janis, Adel, Guns N' Roses, Aretha, Garth Brooks July 21: Noach Tangeras, alternate country July 28: Ghost Monster, '50s to contemporary, classic country, some originals Aug. 4: The Mother Corn Shuckers, seven-piece band, lively Americana and bluegrass Aug. 11: Sound Investment Fun, six-piece dance band, Etta James, Bruno Mars Aug. 18: Cadillac Angels, American Heartland music Aug. 25: Low Down Dudes, Classic rock 'n' roll dance band

