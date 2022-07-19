071922 Parties and Paint by Kate

The public is invited to attend the Wildling Museum’s cost-free Summer Family Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Parties and Paint by Kate will be back for a fairy visit and eco-glitter tattoos from 1 to 3 p.m. 

 Contributed, Parties and Paint by Kate

The Wildling Museum in Solvang will offer a cost-free family day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, when families can enjoy free museum admission and art activities available to all ages. 

Local artist vendor Parties and Paint by Kate will also be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m., offering eco-glitter tattoos and a fairy visit, and artist Kathy Badrak will lead a rock-painting activity.

Attendees will be invited to take home a rock and also leave one at the Wildling to beautify the surrounding sidewalks, a museum spokeswoman said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0