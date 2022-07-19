The Wildling Museum in Solvang will offer a cost-free family day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, when families can enjoy free museum admission and art activities available to all ages.
Local artist vendor Parties and Paint by Kate will also be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m., offering eco-glitter tattoos and a fairy visit, and artist Kathy Badrak will lead a rock-painting activity.
Attendees will be invited to take home a rock and also leave one at the Wildling to beautify the surrounding sidewalks, a museum spokeswoman said.
During event hours, guests have access to current museum exhibition "Fire & Ice: Our Changing Landscape," recent acquisitions, prints from a permanent collection, and the "Portals & Pathways" installation presented by artist Kerrie Smith in the Michele Kuelbs Tower Gallery.
“We are thrilled to open our doors for our second annual Summer Family Day at the Wildling Museum,” said Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate. “We feel it is important to invite the community to visit with art and activities that all ages can enjoy.”
The event is sponsored by the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation.
The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is located at 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.
