083022 Animal art.jpg

"Burrowing Owl at Los Angeles Airport," 2019. 

 Contributed, Hilary Baker

Ojai-based artist Hilary Baker will showcase her fall exhibition — "Wildlife on the Edge: Hilary Baker" — at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang from Oct. 8 through March 6, 2023.

Baker's collection features new acrylic artwork from her "Predators" series, alongside a newer series of animal portraits on birch wood. Some subjects include a group of common pigeons to an elusive cougar that make themselves at home in urban locales at Los Angeles-based landmarks.

The exhibit explores how man can better coexist with animals in an increasingly modern landscape, and provides information on California wildlife crossings.

083022 Animal art 2.jpg

"Parisian Room (Cougar)," 2019.

 

