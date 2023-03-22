Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I'm always trying to find ways to lower my calorie intake. In a restaurant in my hometown, I saw a lady take out a small, plastic spray bottle and lightly spray salad dressing onto her salad. I thought that was a very clever idea and asked her about it. She said restaurants have a habit of using too much dressing, so to save calories, she uses her spray bottle of oil and vinegar.

If she feels like using ranch dressing or some other thick dressing, she has the restaurant put the dressing in a small, separate container. Then she dips her fork in the dressing before she sticks it into the salad and eats it. This is another way to enjoy dressing without a lot of calories. -- Lorrain B., Huntington Beach, California

SEND A GREAT HINT TO:

0
0
0
0
0