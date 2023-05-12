Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: Of course, spring cleaning means a deep cleaning of our homes, but it's also a time for home repairs. We always go over every inch of our house, including the attic and basement. Thank goodness we do, because we found bees had built a nest between the outer wall and the insulation, and it was large! We had them removed by a professional (they vacuum the bees up, including the queen, without harming them).

We got that problem out of the way and a couple other things that could have become serious issues if we didn't catch them earlier. -- Diane T., Round Rock, Texas

