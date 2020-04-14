Staying connected: Los Alamos residents take to the streets in show of community spirit

The town of Los Alamos has once again turned itself into a community of smiles with its Saturday evening "Cruise Los Alamos" event.

As an answer to social distancing guidelines that continue to separate residents by at least six feet, community members have found an alternate way to remain connected – from the safety of their vehicles.

Los Alamos resident and community advocate Michael Nicola said the purpose for his organizing the event is to encourage fellow neighbors to "have fun" and to "blow off some steam" – all before dinnertime.

"People are hurting. People are terrified and they need something to look forward to," said Nicola, who said one evening he told himself "I'm done. I'm going outside."

On that evening, he sat inside his car and began listening to what he calls survival music, such as "I will survive" by Gloria Gaynor.

Profoundly inspired, Nicola began rallying his community through Facebook and within days launched Los Alamos' first evening cruise – three weeks ago – that he likens to Bob's Big Boy Friday night cruises which took place during the 60s.

In a show of community spirit and determination to "survive" all of the uncertainly, 51 cars lined up and drove through town.

Last weekend was no different.

The community caravan made its third appearance, promptly launching at 6 p.m., and began traveling up and down both sides of the main boulevard, Bell Street, and throughout Los Alamos neighborhoods. The caravan made certain to swing by those homes requesting that they too get an opportunity to witness the uplifting spectacle.  

The cruise again included more than 50 vehicles – cars, bikes and others – in a slow-moving, single-file line of drivers inside automobiles decked out in colorful decor or bright, Easter-themed detail.

Those who did not drive, stood at a safe distance in their front yards, waving at the passersby while dressed in equally fun attire. Smaller audience members who were closer to turning in for the night, comfortably wore pajamas.

"It moves me to see people responding to something so simple. We need this little bit of hope," said Nicola. "We're going to keep doing this as long as people keep enjoying it."

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

