Dear Heloise: I'm going to have some friends over to celebrate the new home I just purchased, and I plan on serving some "munchies" and wine. Everyone I know loves cheese, so I asked a friend what he liked best, and he said Stilton cheese. I hate to sound like a country bumpkin, but what is Stilton cheese, and what is it served with on a cheese tray? -- Noah T., Wichita, Kansas

Noah, Stilton is a strong-flavored, blue-veined English cheese. It pairs well with apples, tangerines, walnuts and wheat crackers. It's often served with port wine as a dessert in Europe. You also might want to serve some squares of Swiss cheese, which has a very nutty flavor, and is often served on water crackers or with various cold cuts. Edam is a Dutch cheese that is mild in flavor and usually comes with a heavy, waxy rind. With edam cheese, cut through its rind in a pie shape, but do not remove the entire rind. By the way, best wishes to you in your new home. -- Heloise

