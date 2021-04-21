Stress ball activity kits for teens and adults available at Lompoc Library

The Lompoc Public Library system is inviting community members to de-stress and have some fun with free “take and make” activity kits that are available to teens and adults who make an appointment for pickup.
Stress ball kits, a de-stressing tool that consist of balloons and water beads, are not meant for children due to materials posing a choking hazard, a library spokeswoman said.
Kits are available while supplies last and can be scheduled for pickup between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
To make an appointment, call the library at 805-875-8775.
For those experiencing significant stress beyond what a stress ball can help with, local resources are accessible by calling 211.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
