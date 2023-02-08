Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: My kids love stuffed bell peppers, but it used to be so messy to make. Finally, I tried setting the bell peppers in the deep wells of an extra large muffin tin. The peppers sit upright, won't fall over and are easier to fill than wrapping the peppers in foil. The easiest way to bake them is in the muffin tin. It's made life so much easier to prepare stuffed peppers this way. -- Betty, San Antonio

