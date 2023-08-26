 Skip to main content
Chamber Spotlight

Summer moments at Cambria Estate Winery among best Santa Maria Valley offers | Chamber Spotlight

The beauty of the Santa Maria Valley manifests itself in many ways — a cool breeze in the heat of the afternoon sunshine, waves crashing on relaxing beaches, and the flavors of an area molded by a unique climate.

One of the best ways to view, and taste, the beauty of the Santa Maria Valley is at Cambria Estate Winery; maybe even enjoying a picnic and a tasting experience overlooking the valley. The vineyards at Cambria Winery are some of the oldest in the valley, with the first vines being planted on the property in the 1970s. 

Winemaker Jill Russell said that recent construction, a new 25-year development plan, and upgrades to the tasting room have created a bit of a revival period. 

Cambria Estate Winery Winemakers Jill Russell, left, and Anna Clifford, right, speak about their work, recent upgrades to the property, and the tradition of the winery during an interview with Isabel Guerrero of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Cambria Estate Winery

Cambria Estate Winery
All of the wines available at the tasting room, located at 5475 Chardonnay Ln. in Santa Maria, are produced on the estate property.  Tastings are arraigned in collections that guide visitors through the tastes of the wines, and the vines that line the property. 

This article was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.  See the interview video and listen to the full interview between Cambria Estate Winery Winemakers Jill Russell, Anna Clifford and Isabel Guerrero, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. 

