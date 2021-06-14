Members of all ages are invited to participate in the Lompoc Library’s summer reading program, “Reading Colors Your World,” to earn fun prizes.

The program, which kicked off June 1, also offers “Take and Make” craft kits for children, teens and adults to pick up from the library, while supplies last.

Community members can register for the summer reading program through the Beanstack Tracker app or at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.

Those who participated in previous reading programs with the Lompoc Library can access their Beanstack account to join.

The library invites those members who would like to participate in the reading program but don't not have internet access to reach out to staff at 805-875-8781.

In addition, the Lompoc Library is thrilled to announce its partnership with Page Turner Adventures, a library spokeswoman said.

Program participants will journey through the “Once Upon a Time Machine” for virtual adventures based on themes such as farmyard friends, fish tales, pet pals and celebrity critters.

Each weekly theme includes five videos of professionally produced shows, author interviews, virtual field trips and crafts projects.

Page Turn Adventures program participants will have the opportunity to earn animal-themed badges each week of July.

For more information about Lompoc Library's summer reading program and to view the full calendar of activities, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/library.

