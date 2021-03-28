You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Pull out all the stops and concentrate on what you want to achieve this year. Settling into a new lifestyle will encourage personal growth, new friendships and a chance to rejigger your resume. Change is all around you, and the work you've done will pay off.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention to what you have and whom you love. Look for the good in everything and everyone, and it will help you achieve what you set out to do. Reach out and make connections.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think before you act or say something you'll regret. Pay more attention to unfinished business and less to what others are doing. You may have to rethink a certain position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll get a pick-me-up if you take time to pamper yourself. Quality relaxation will encourage you to use your time more efficiently. A lifestyle change will ease stress. Romance is encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take better care of your health. A tempting offer will not be in your best interest. Look for a smart way to use your time and skills. A loaded situation will require delicacy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stop worrying about what everyone wants you to do and start doing what makes you happy. Sort out your feelings and restructure the way you delegate your time. Your happiness is your responsibility.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay attention to financial, medical and contractual issues before they escalate into something you cannot handle independently. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Share your emotions and plans with a loved one. Sharing your desires will encourage someone to join your quest. An ambitious project will help you make a desired lifestyle adjustment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't share personal information, possessions or expenses. Uncertainty at home will prompt you to rethink your plans. Preparation will be the key to your success. Don't waste time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Observe more and say less. If you share your feelings prematurely, you will face opposition. Take time to deal with any obstacles. A well-laid-out plan will be difficult for others to dismiss.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't trust anyone to handle your affairs. Someone will take advantage of you financially. Use your ingenuity to protect yourself. Protect against health hazards.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Home improvements and investments look promising if you handle matters yourself. Don't let uncertainty cause you to miss out on a good deal. Don't let a change someone makes upset your plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Scrutinize partnerships. Consider who is trying to take advantage of you and who is being genuine. Trust will play a significant role in the way things turn out. Let your intuition lead the way.

