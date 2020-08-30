You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take control, be direct and ask for what you want. It's up to you to take advantage of what's available to you. Taking swift action will keep you ahead of any competition you face. Make positive change your objective to achieve the best results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Verify information that comes your way. Don't rely on others to give you the information you require. Handle legal and financial matters yourself. Put more thought into your personal life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take the initiative to do what's best for you. Step away from people who lower your self-esteem and toy with your emotions. Don't jump into something you aren't ready for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Deal with a sensitive issue before it escalates. Pay attention to loved ones and friends you may have neglected due to your busy schedule. Romance is encouraged. Make peace when necessary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look at the possibilities, but don't jump into something without collecting the facts and figures. You can make home improvements as long as you stick to a budget.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change someone makes will blindside you. Take a step back and consider your options before you complain. An intelligent approach will ensure that you come out on top.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't feel that you must change to appease others. Do what's best for you, and give others the freedom to do as they please. Focus on building confidence and expressing yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make up your mind and follow through with your plans. Let your intuition guide you to the path that best suits you. Romance will bring you closer to a loved one.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't leave anything to chance. It's up to you to take charge and make your voice heard. Arguing won't help, but knowledge, information and a solid plan will.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Your feelings will be hard to hide. Face the facts, address problems and do your best to fix what isn't working. Do your own thing without worrying about the actions of others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't ignore what's going on around you. Being fully aware of what others are doing will give you the edge you need. Don't let an emotional incident cause a rift between you and a loved one.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An unexpected turn of events will leave you scrambling to maintain order. Don't let anger set in when balance and harmony are what's required. Be smart and keep the peace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take time to rest. You need to maintain strength and avoid unnecessary health risks. Take the necessary precautions, regardless of what others do. Rethink your strategy and how you spend your time.

