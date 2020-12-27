You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Embrace change. Lead the way with honesty and integrity. Choose to calm things down and to distance yourself from chaos and unruly individuals. Concentrate on what's important to you and how best to use your attributes to bring about positive and meaningful change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A problem will surface if you get into a debate. Choose your words wisely, and do your best not to fuel the fire. Stick close to home, and make improvements that will please those you live with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- The adjustments you make at home will help you deal with an unstable situation. An optimistic attitude and the use of your imagination will capture the interest of someone who has something to offer.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take precautions. Refuse to let an emotional incident put you in a vulnerable position. Be smart. Make adjustments that protect you from loss, illness or injury.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An opportunity will help you switch lanes professionally. Don't hesitate. The more aggressive you are, the easier it will be to get what you want. Focus on positive but forceful action.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotions and money don't mix. A bargain is only to your advantage if you need the product. Use discretion when it comes to financial matters, and be smart about social distancing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pay attention to what's going on around you. Learning something new will give you renewed motivation. A romantic gesture will enhance a meaningful relationship.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A positive attitude will improve your chance to get your way. You can resolve a financial issue if you discuss solutions with an expert or partner. Be observant.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take note of what others say, but do what suits you best. Offer others the same freedom you want in return. Romance will enrich your life. Work hard to reach your goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let emotional issues ruin your day. Distance yourself from anyone out to cause problems. Focus on what you can do to make your life better. Make changes that are conducive to pursuing your dreams.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stick to a budget. You may want to take advantage of a sale, but don't go into debt. Be smart regarding money; avoid criticism and complaints from someone affected by your lavish behavior.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pick up the phone and connect with someone you haven't heard from in a while. A change at home will give you the freedom to follow your heart and dreams.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep an open mind, but don't let someone push you in a direction that will cause discord at home. Problems will prevail if you allow emotional manipulation to interfere in meaningful relationships.

