Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Put a strategy in place that will help you excel this year. Use your imagination and be innovative, and you'll come up with a dynamite plan. Take the initiative to make changes that will lead to happiness. Make this year one of personal and professional success by focusing on what you love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Review the past, explore the present and embrace the future. Eliminate what isn't working for you and clear the path for new beginnings. Trust and believe in yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be discreet about the details of your professional life. If someone is nosy, shift the focus. Get a better idea of what others want from you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your plans in motion. It's time to get things done and have fun doing it. Be honest with yourself about what you want to happen, and proceed with confidence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Expect others to overreact and play emotional games with you if you are too complacent or vague. Be abrupt and forceful to avoid being put in an awkward position.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Slow down. If you reveal what you are doing prematurely, you will be met with opposition. Solidify your plans and get things up and running. Be sensitive to the needs of a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look over your documents, and clear up unfinished business. An aggressive approach will be in your best interest. Don't argue over something that doesn't matter. Stay focused on what you want.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Manage your finances with care. You cannot buy love or happiness, but you can achieve peace of mind if you handle your money wisely. Beware of indulgence in all forms.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your anger in check. Put your energy into something worthwhile, and you will achieve satisfaction and happiness. Make love a priority. Don't try to change a stubborn person's mind.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have trouble making up your mind. Too many choices will add to your confusion. Follow the path that leads to balance and equality. Don't give up on your dreams.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Settle into something that makes you feel comfortable. Pursuing a creative hobby or making changes to your residence will put your mind at ease. Be reluctant to believe secondhand information or take a chance on something risky.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay closer attention to what's going on around you. Share your feelings with someone who can help you solve a personal problem. An emotional incident will help clear your head.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Less emotion and more strategy will help you navigate any conflicts you encounter. Look for alternatives and resolve issues holding you back. Take control and make your move. Romance and self-improvement are favored.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!