Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Keep your feelings to yourself. Be a good listener, and you will accumulate information that will give you an edge. Knowledge is power that, if used properly, can benefit you. Changes at home and self-improvement will bring added confidence and the wherewithal to pursue your dreams.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Personal improvements will put a smile on your face. Whether you give yourself a makeover or upgrade your surroundings, the result will brighten your day.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Research will reveal information that will help initiate a positive lifestyle change. Once you head down a path that feels comfortable, you will excel quickly. Put your plan in motion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Pay attention to what you do, not to what others are doing. Take a moment to relax and calm down. Choose to be productive, not aggressive. Don't let distress derail your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look at the cost involved and the logistics of what you want to pursue before you take action. It's best to get things right the first time. Focus on self-improvement and fitness.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Test your beliefs and question what you are doing with your life. Take a walk down memory lane, and you'll verify what you want to achieve. A change of plans will rejuvenate you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Call in favors. You'll discover who you can count on and who you are better off leaving behind. With the right attitude and people in your circle, good things will transpire.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Study your plan, make adjustments and take action. The changes you make based on the information you discover will help you keep up with trends. Preparation will be instrumental.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Your thirst for knowledge will grow. What you discover will spark your imagination, giving rise to a new plan. A promise you make will bring you closer to a loved one. Romance is featured.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Consider the possibilities. Refuse to let someone stifle your plans. Make your intentions clear, and follow the path that offers peace of mind. Think seriously about a new project.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Don't give someone the wrong impression. Be honest about your feelings and plans to avoid future embarrassment. Protect your reputation, possessions and health. Don't take risks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't expect to get the help you desire. Getting upset with someone who doesn't pitch in will not help you reach your goals. Expect nothing, do the work yourself and avoid disappointment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Explore new possibilities, make friends with someone who shares your interests and concerns, and refuse to let anyone stand between you and your happiness. Romance is in the stars.

