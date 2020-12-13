Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Do your best to dodge anyone trying to control you or put demands on you. Aim to liberate yourself from confining situations, and you will ease stress and feel good about your life and the possibilities that lie ahead. Honesty, integrity and living life your way will lead to better days.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to let anyone take over or make decisions for you. Stand up and be heard, and you will gain confidence. Home improvements will free you from a situation that is holding you back. Speak your mind.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Spend more time cleaning up unfinished business or making physical changes that will add to your comfort at home or build self-confidence. New beginnings look inviting.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Revise your resume, apply for a new position or put a plan in place that will help you get ahead. A chance to raise your income and learn new skills looks promising.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Avoid arguments, challenges and people trying to persuade you to do things you shouldn't. Make self-improvement a priority, and you will be happy with the results.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your energy where it counts, do your research and work alongside someone you love, and good things will happen. A personal understanding will change the way you think about the future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get personal matters in order. A physical change will open your mind to alternatives you haven't considered. Embrace new beginnings, and turn a negative into a positive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Discuss current matters with a partner or the person your decisions will affect. Expect someone to offer an empty promise. Have a backup plan in place. Take care of details personally.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be careful about what you share with others. Too much personal information can leave you in a vulnerable position. Focus on self-improvement and spiritual growth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Discuss matters openly, and make decisions that will help you advance. Don't feel you have to follow someone who isn't heading in a direction compatible with your long-term plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A problem with a partner, friend or relative can lead to a situation that is difficult to reverse. Do your best to get along, help others and avoid stressful situations.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- If someone close to you is in a bad mood, you are better off dodging a bullet and doing something you enjoy. An exciting option will be the direct result of something you learn.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Expand your mind, take an interest in something that you find gratifying and invest time in personal growth. Reconnect with someone who shares your philosophy of life.
