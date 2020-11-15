You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Set timelines and implement new goals. How you move forward will determine your success. Get with the times and choose to get involved in things. It's time to market who you are and what you want using technology and social media.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take the high road, regardless of what others do. Share your ideas and use a passionate tone to encourage others to walk alongside you. Incorporate structure into your vision.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You can be demonstrative without stretching the truth. Sticking to the facts will ward off anyone trying to put you in a compromising position. Do not take risks with your health.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your eye on everything that's going on. Consider the changes you can make to improve your home environment and important relationships. Avoid indulgence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stick to who and what is best for you. Don't let an outsider interfere in your life. Don't feel that you must get involved in a joint venture just because someone else does. Romance is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't reveal personal information. Knowledge is vital when you are in a competitive situation. A financial gain is heading your way. You will need to listen carefully.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You're on the right track. Don't let anyone stand between you and your goals. Treat a change as a new beginning and release yourself from past regrets. Romance is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- The power of persuasion will help you get your way. Push yourself, but don't jeopardize your physical well-being. A partnership will lead to a stable future.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Prepare for the unexpected. Someone will play games with you if you are gullible. Do your homework and get your facts straight before you get into a debate. Take care of your health.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your involvement in a cause will send you in an unfamiliar direction. Learn all you can, and use your intelligence and experience to make things happen. Partnerships are favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll meet someone interesting if you participate in a worthy cause or take an online class that intrigues you. Share your feelings and concerns with a loved one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take time to help a friend or relative. Be open to suggestions, willing to learn something new and eager to incorporate what you discover into your everyday routine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Difficulties at home will leave you confused about your future and the changes coming down the pipeline. Take time to rethink your position. Share your thoughts and feelings with a loved one.

