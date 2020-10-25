You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

You are overdue for a change. Let your imagination wander to discover something lifechanging. Let go of the past and take care of your responsibilities. You can educate and enlighten yourself if you put your mind to it. You have a lot of potential, and it's time to start making things happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change will help you thrive. Look beyond the clutter in your life. Take heed of someone's advice, but adjust it to fit your current situation. Clear up emotional baggage.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick to what's most familiar, and you will avoid a confusing situation. Making your residence more comfortable will help you feel less stressed about the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider your financial options and how best to bring in extra cash. Update your skills, apply for a license or pick up supplies that will encourage you to start a small but lucrative sideline.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Aim to do whatever it takes to lower your stress. Don't spend unnecessarily or make promises you can't keep. You're better off keeping your thoughts to yourself and refusing to give in to temptation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for ways to bring about changes that will improve your life. If you are straightforward with others regarding your intentions, the input you receive will help you reach your goal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't put pressure on yourself or anyone else. Work alone to get things done. Make sure your expectations are reasonable. A change of attitude will improve a meaningful relationship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take control. Don't wait for someone to make the first move. Initiate plans with a loved one. A personal change will encourage you to cut your overhead and share your expenses to reach a common goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Someone will misuse information you share. Protect your reputation and position at all costs. Your ability to come up with great ideas and solutions will help you gain respect.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Reach out to an old friend or touch base with a relative. The information you pick up will help shape your life. Romance is in the stars.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't make an unnecessary move. Being impulsive will set you back. Keep the peace in order to bypass a no-win situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Forge ahead. It's time to put your experience, knowledge and skills to work. A lifestyle change will encourage you to spend more time doing the things you enjoy most with a loved one. Embrace the unknown with enthusiasm.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your life simple, your temper under control and your focus on your objective. Refuse to let someone interfere with your plans or dominate your life. Follow your heart and dreams.

