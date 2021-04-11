Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Consider what you want, and proceed full steam ahead. Connect with people who can help you bring about positive changes. Be brave, speak up and take action. Find your passion and do your best to make a difference. Share your feelings with a loved one to enhance the relationship.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- If change is what you want, it's up to you to make it happen. Update your resume to reflect what's necessary to head in a new direction. Be true to yourself, and you'll find the confidence you need.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take care of formalities before you make a move. Preparation will be necessary. Use common sense when it comes to investments, donations or any contribution you are considering.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Call on people you know you can count on, and you'll start a wave of positive changes that will improve friendships, living conditions and the environment. Adopt a minimalist lifestyle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be secretive regarding your plans. Problems will mount if you get involved in a joint venture or trust someone to make decisions for you. Leave nothing to chance. Handle financial, medical and contractual matters personally.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Follow your heart, intuition and dreams. Delve into something that will encourage you to grow emotionally and intellectually. Don't let a change someone makes discourage you from doing what makes you happy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Do the groundwork and be prepared to keep up with economic trends. Knowledge is power, and recognizing when and how to make the right move will take research and precise timing. Leave nothing to chance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll attract people who are unique, adventurous and active. Take online classes geared toward being the best you can be. An energetic approach will lead to new beginnings and exceptional relationships.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take note of what's required before you decide to make a move. Let your intuition be your guide. A lifestyle change will ease stress. Do whatever it takes to lower your overhead.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Let your experience help mold the way you plan to live moving forward. A positive attitude coupled with charm and persuasive tactics will encourage others to help you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll meet with opposition if you aren't willing to bend when it comes to domestic matters. Listen to the demands someone makes and look for a solution that will work for everyone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You've got what it takes to excel. Focus on how you can qualify for a position you want to pursue. Put your energy into self-improvement, physical fitness and fine-tuning your life. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't interfere in other people's lives. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, not on what others are doing. Change begins within, so put your time and effort into self-improvement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!