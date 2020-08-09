Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Apply your skills to the things you enjoy doing most. Question what you are doing with your life and what you can do to achieve peace of mind and the happiness you desire. Life is about choices and being true to your beliefs. Discuss your thoughts with someone you love, and you'll come up with a workable plan.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Challenge what's being offered, and don't be afraid to take a different path. Protect against loss, interference and poor decisions. Be responsible, and control your destiny.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Update records, passwords and other essential matters in your life. Unexpected information will leave you at odds about a decision you need to make. Surprise everyone with an innovative change of plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do your best to get along, but not at the expense of letting someone get away with something that might damage your position, reputation or relationship. Set the record straight, and carry on.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Do your own thing. A partnership will need an adjustment if you plan to engage in future dealings. Listen, observe and consider your options.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Physical challenges will fire you up and boost your morale. Refuse to let someone impede your plans for adventure and excitement. If someone doesn't want to join in, be prepared to venture out on your own.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Remind negative people of life's pleasures. Get involved in activities that make you happy. Peace, love and romance will enhance your day.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Discuss your ideas and plans, and the input you receive will pump you up and move you forward. An interesting suggestion will help you develop a new way to market what you have to offer.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Being pushed in a new direction will end up being beneficial, so stop fighting the inevitable. A personal change at home is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Refuse to let anger consume you when you should be focusing on how to move forward. Don't let emotions impose on your future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Your accomplishment will turn out well with or without the person you expected to be there for you. Emotions will surface if someone heads in a different direction. Continue alone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A surprise will have an impact on the people you love. Set your course, and pursue what makes you happy. Don't venture off your chosen path.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't feel obligated to follow in someone's footsteps if you don't share the same beliefs or interests. You are better off exploring what makes you happy.
