You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Think before you act. Don't make assumptions or jump to conclusions. Take your time and study the facts, and focus on truth, justice and fair play. Show compassion and understanding, and you will be offered respect and admiration in return.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let yourself be taken advantage of by someone who is emotionally manipulative. Call the shots instead of letting others put you in a compromising position. Personal growth is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Nurture your way to tiptop shape. Work on home improvements to ease stress and accommodate your needs. Romance is featured. Focus on personal gain and contentment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change will lift your spirits. Steer clear of friends and relatives who are argumentative or who don't share your lifestyle or beliefs. Concentrate on what makes you happy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Go over the ups and downs of a pending situation. Being prepared will help you engage in talks that are useful, factual and productive. Romance looks promising.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- What you do for others will make you feel good about yourself. Work hard to make a difference. A financial boost is apparent. Your skills can be put to good use.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't labor over something you cannot change or worry about people who don't share your beliefs or values. Self-improvement projects are favored. Romance is on the rise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Not everyone will agree with you today. An emotional situation will arise if you or someone close to you feels insecure or jealous. Keep the peace.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Improve your surroundings. Make the most of whatever situation you face, and work hard to better your prospects. Comfort and enjoyment should be priorities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay closer attention to details. Update documents that are in need of it, review contracts and your financial situation, and confirm upcoming appointments. Leave nothing to chance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get ready to conquer whatever comes your way. Refuse to let others tempt you to act frivolously behave excessively. Make romance and love priorities, and self-improvement your stress reliever.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't hide your feelings. Honesty will help solve problems; being evasive will not. Offer solutions and compromises, and be willing to work toward a better future. Moderation is mandatory.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't stick around if you aren't appreciated. Size up your situation and make your grievances known. Help a likeminded person or a cause you believe in. Romance is encouraged.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zay'dian R. Peavy
Obituaries

Zay'dian R. Peavy

Zaydian Ray Peavy died on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born on November 2, 2012 to Natashia Peavy. Zay 'dian enjoyed riding his scooter, v…

Helen Marie Hernandez
Obituaries

Helen Marie Hernandez

  • Updated

Helen Marie Hernandez, Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister and Grandmother went home to be with our Lord and Savior on October 30, 2020.

William Edward Calvert
Obituaries

William Edward Calvert

William E. Calvert, 61-known to his family and friends as Billy-passed away peacefully on October 15th, 2020 after a short stay at Serenity Ho…

Bernard Dover
Obituaries

Bernard Dover

Bernard Dover was born October 31, 1923, in Santa Barbara, California, to Frank and Mary Dover. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in…

Death-notices

Martin Mendez

  • Updated

Martin Mendez of Lompoc died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the age of 25. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.starbucklind.com5

Death-notices

Calvin DeLano Bowen, Jr.

Calvin DeLano Bowen Jr., 52, resident of Lompoc, passed away October 23, 20202. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Direct…

Carol Ann (Down) Molina
Obituaries

Carol Ann (Down) Molina

Carol Molina passed from this life the evening of August 15, 2020. Carol spent the last 10 years of her life courageously fighting the effects…

Death-notices

June Marie Schwartz

June Marie Schwartz of Lompoc died Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 97. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News