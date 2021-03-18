TBT: 'Elaborate' tunnel found at Lompoc federal prison in 1984

From the March 18, 1984 edition of the Santa Maria Times:

Elaborate tunnel found at Lompoc federal prison

LOMPOC (UPI) - An escape tunnel dug by inmates and leading 40 feet from an electrical shop toward a penitentiary fence was discovered this week at the Lompoc federal prison, officials said Friday.

The incomplete tunnel was found by a staff member Monday, but the discovery was not immediately disclosed because it was "basically an internal matter," Charles LaRoe, executive assistant to the warden, said.

No prisoners escaped from the tunnel, he said.

Continued:

"An investigation by U.S. marshals indicated that six inmates had worked on the tunnel, possibly for as long as five months, LaRoe estimated.

"We have to be always on the alert as it's amazing how ingenious these inmates can be," he said. "They have a lot of time on their hands and it seems they are always coming up with something."

The shaft began at the north end of the prison, through the floor of the electrical shop where about 100 inmates produce electrical cables sold to the public.

The tunnel headed west, then turned north toward the fence. LaRoe said it was "pretty well equipped," with lights, a railroad track, tools and clothing inside. The interior was shored up with wooden slats, and the excavated dirt was hidden inside the shop walls.

Every Thursday, our editors will reach into the newspaper's 146-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Central Coast.