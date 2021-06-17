From the June 17, 1974 edition of the Lompoc Record:
What Do You Get when you bring the most visitors to Vacation Bible School? You get an eight gallon popsicle, that's what. Leiland Higginbotham, 10, left, and Susan Dennis, 9, collect their reward at the Mission Hills Baptist Church.
